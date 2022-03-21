John Dennis “Denny” Silva and Lou Ann Miller were united in marriage on March 18, 1972, at St. Joan of Arc’s Church in Lisle, Ill.
Mr. Silva is employed as a certified public accountant, CPA, and business and tax consultant at Coastal CPAs LLC on St. Simons Island.
Mrs. Silva formerly worked as a legal secretary and now serves as a facilitator for Living Well Ministries in Brunswick.
Throughout their marriage, couple has lived in Heidelberg, Germany; Statesboro, Brunswick and St. Simons Island.
They have three children, Benjamin Joseph Silva, Laura Elizabeth Silva Phillips and David Anthony Silva. They have two grandchildren.
The Silvas will celebrate at a family get-together at their son’s home with plans to travel in the future.
They reside on St. Simons Island.