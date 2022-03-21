031822_silvasAnni
Lou Ann and Denny Silva at their wedding in 1972.

John Dennis “Denny” Silva and Lou Ann Miller were united in marriage on March 18, 1972, at St. Joan of Arc’s Church in Lisle, Ill.

Mr. Silva is employed as a certified public accountant, CPA, and business and tax consultant at Coastal CPAs LLC on St. Simons Island.

Mrs. Silva formerly worked as a legal secretary and now serves as a facilitator for Living Well Ministries in Brunswick.

Throughout their marriage, couple has lived in Heidelberg, Germany; Statesboro, Brunswick and St. Simons Island.

They have three children, Benjamin Joseph Silva, Laura Elizabeth Silva Phillips and David Anthony Silva. They have two grandchildren.

The Silvas will celebrate at a family get-together at their son’s home with plans to travel in the future.

They reside on St. Simons Island.

