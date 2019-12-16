Today
The Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 to 20. Treats and crafts will be available.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
The Jekyll Island Singers will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. A number of holiday classics will be performed. The St. William Hand Bell Choir will also perform.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are welcome to come socialize.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. The film will be “St. Simons: Surviving Success.” There will also be a question and answer section following the program. A $3 donation is requested. Following the first film, “Christmas On the Coast,” which was filmed on St. Simons Island, will be screened.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Dec. 20
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association will stage its annual “Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 with a 3 p.m. matinée Dec. 22. For more information, visit, goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Jekyll Singers will perform at 2 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island.
The Jekyll Island Authority and Caroline’s Gifts and Flowers will host Alan Parks, vocalist, pianist and guitarist, in concert at 7 p.m., at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Jekyll Island. A variety of other performers will join Parks. It is free and open to all. For more information, call 912-319-2129.
The Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate with dessert for $1 extra. It is eat-in or take-out.
Saturday, Dec. 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
The Jekyll Island Lions Club will be selling cheese and pecans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Jekyll Island Beach Village. The proceeds from the sale will benefit several charities.
The Holiday Inn Resort on Jekyll Island will host Santa and Mrs. Claus from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the hotel’s fireside. Holiday treats will be served. It is open to the public.
Friday, Dec. 27
The Risely Alumni Association will host Denim and Diamond at 7 p.m. at Selden Park. The cost is $10, which may be paid at the door. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite denim attire.
Saturday, Dec. 28
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
