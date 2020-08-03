Sharon Tucker and Charley O’Quinn were united in marriage on June 30, 1960, in Brunswick.
Mr. O’Quinn served as a Fort Steward firefighter, and later the couple went on to become co-owners of Granny & Andy’s Restaurant. They retired from ownership in 1986.
Since exchanging nuptials, the couple has lived in Jacksonville, Jesup and Odum before returning to Brunswick, where they reside today.
The couple has two children, Charley O’Quinn III and Kelly O’Quinn; four grandchildren and 18 grandchildren.
The couple plans to gather with family and friends to celebrate their 60th anniversary at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.