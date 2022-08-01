080122_anniOQuinn

Charley O’Quinn and Sharon Tucker were united in marriage on July 30, 1960, in Brunswick.

Mr. O’Quinn worked as a firefighter at Fort Stewart. Mrs. O’Quinn was a restaurant owner and operator.

