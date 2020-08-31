Carl Carone and Betsy Dunbar were united in marriage on August 29, 1970, in Little Valley, New York.
Mr. Carone spent his career in public education and retired as a school district superintendent from New York State. Mrs. Carone taught elementary education in both New York and Georgia prior to her retirement.
The Carones have two children Andrea Lynn Carone and Aaron Michael Carone. They have three grandchildren Alex, Bella and Skye.
Prior to the pandemic, the couple celebrated their anniversary early on a Baltic cruise with friends.
The Carones, their children and families, reside on Jekyll Island.