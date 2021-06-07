Billy Freeman and Duane Gibson were united in marriage at 6 p.m. June 2, 1961, at the bride’s parents’ home (the late Albert and Laurhea Gibson) in Hortense.
Mr. Freeman worked at Brunswick Pulp and Paper in Brunswick. Mrs. Freeman worked at First American Home Health Care in Brunswick. Both have since retired.
The couple has two children Vickie (Terry) Loper of Brunswick and Karen (Wynn) Gregory of Brunswick.
They have three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The couple looks forward to celebrating with their family at a later date.