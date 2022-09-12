Bill Tipton and Merry Tyler were united in marriage on the morning of Sept. 9, 1972, at Christ Church, Frederica on St. Simons Island.
Bill Tipton and Merry Tyler were united in marriage on the morning of Sept. 9, 1972, at Christ Church, Frederica on St. Simons Island.
Mrs. Tipton was employed in the marketing department of Sea Island Co. for 28 years. She has retired.
Mr. Tipton worked as the director of the Brunswick Golden Isles Visitors’ Bureau for 20 years. He is retired.
The couple has one child, Kirby Tipton Butler of Carrollton. They have three grandchildren.
A black-tie dinner dance, hosted by the couple, was held at the Cloister Clubroom on Sept. 10.
The Tiptons reside on St. Simons Island.
