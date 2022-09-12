091222_TiptonAnni
Merry and Bill Tipton at their wedding in 1972

Bill Tipton and Merry Tyler were united in marriage on the morning of Sept. 9, 1972, at Christ Church, Frederica on St. Simons Island.

Mrs. Tipton was employed in the marketing department of Sea Island Co. for 28 years. She has retired.

