Alton DePratter and Arlene Aldridge were united in marriage on August 22, 1969, at Hickox Baptist Church in Hickox.
Alton owned and operated his own semi truck for several years before going to work for ABC Home Health. He received his degree in heating and air conditioning from Altamaha Technical School and opened his own company. He is now semi-retired.
Arlene received her degree in Elementary Education from Armstrong College. She worked in the medical department at NAS Glynco until the base closed then for the Social Security Administration, where she retired in January 2014 as a technical expert.
An anniversary dinner and celebration was held on Aug. 24 at Oak Orchard. The Rev. Jerry Johns of Pine Ridge Baptist Church performed the Renewal of their marriage vows. The bride was escorted to the altar by their son Jeremy and given in marriage by their children and grandchildren.
Elizabeth and Jeremy presented the rings to the bride and groom that they gave each other 50 years ago. Music was provided by the Tony Adams Band and dinner catered by Skipper’s Fish Camp in Darien.
The couple have two children Elizabeth (Michael) Cobb and Jeremy (Christie) DePratter. They have five grandchildren, Lauren, Courtnee and Gracie Cobb, Raelyn DePratter and the late Colt DePratter. They have one great-grandchild, Scarlett Spence.