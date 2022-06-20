Alan Huth and Ellen Christian were united in marriage on June 17, 1972, in Athens.
Mr. Huth was a CPA and elementary school teacher. Mrs. Huth was a teacher and restaurant hostess. The couple is now retired, and they reside in Brunswick.
They have three children, Amy Huth Zolkowski, Brian Huth and Megan Huth Stehr. They have seven grandchildren.
A celebration with family was head in Athens, where the couple was married 50 years ago. The couple then attended a worship service at the church where they were married.