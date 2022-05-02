Rachel Lee of Brunswick was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society. Lee was initiated at Columbus State University.
Lee is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
The fourth annual Piedmont University Symposium showcased the undergraduate research and creative inquiry projects of 389 students on April 6, including that of Patrick Dempsey of Brunswick.
The results of student research were presented across the Demorest and Athens campuses through oral and poster presentations.
• • •
Alfred Gadapee IV of Kings Bay was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Gadapee was initiated at University of Maryland Global Campus.