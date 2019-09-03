Kristie Grover has always had a sensitive heart. The Jesup native has a soft spot for those who are unable to fend for themselves. That includes animals.
It turns out the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in that regard. Grover’s grandmother leads the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) in Wayne County.
“My grandma is president of ARF in Jesup, and my family has always taken in stray dogs,” she said. “My heart is for dogs and cats who don’t know you and have no home.”
It’s why she started taking in stray animals she’d find wandering alone. While she wished she could house all of those she found, it was simply not possible. So she reached out to the local Glynn County Animal Control for help.
“I took one dog I found who was just wandering the street because I really didn’t know what else to do,” she said.
But Grover found much more than she bargained for when she entered the facility in north Glynn County. There was a group of caring professionals who work hard to find homes for pets.
She was so impressed she decided to start volunteering her time there. Grover visits animal control in north Glynn County to help socialize the animals, even taking some out for the day trips around the county.
Since getting involved, she has gotten a better idea of the huge challenge facing the staff. Grover says that people often have a misconception concerning animal control. While they are forced to euthanize some of the animals they take in, the staff does all they can to try to pair them with loving families.
“They are all hardworking and truly care about the animals,” she said. “And (new director) Tiffani Hill has done so much in her short time to make improvements. Just know that the employees are good-hearted people who truly care and make a positive impact on the shelter animals.”
Like other volunteers, Grover works hard on top of donating her free time. One thing many
participate in are adoption events. These are critically important when it comes to getting the animals out of the facility and into forever homes.
Grover encourages anyone who is thinking about getting a pet to come and see them.
“Always think about adopting,” she stressed.
Grover knows first hand how rescue animals can benefit humans. She has some in her own house.
“I have a rescue cat named Sebastian and a dog named Frank. I also have three guinea pigs: Taco, Queso and Judy,” she said. “If I have had a bad day, I always enjoy coming home to see them. They make my day so much better.”
Grover certainly has a challenging job as a nurse at Hospice of the Golden Isles. But her gentle nature and open heart makes her a perfect fit.
“I love being a hospice nurse ... to be able to help the entire family. It can be emotionally taxing, but I think it’s very important for everyone to be comfortable during their last days,” she said.
“I love helping others and increasing patients quality of life. I treat everyone just like they are my family, just like they deserve.”
