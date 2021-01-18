With the first real shakeup of this century for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, things will certainly look much differently going forward under newly elected DA Keith Higgins.
Perhaps one of the biggest differences will be the absence of longtime prosecuting attorney John B. Johnson III, who first went to work for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit in 1977.
Johnson submitted his resignation in late December, prior to Higgins taking the oath of office on Jan. 4. Kristin Fulford, the Brunswick DA’s new spokeswoman, said last week she could not speak about Johnson or other former DA staffers who are no longer there.
“I can only say he was not on staff when Keith took the office at the first of the year,” Fulford said of Johnson.
Higgins is still putting together his team of prosecutors, she said. He will not release any details until the work is completed.
Although many of the prosecuting attorneys from former DA Jackie Johnson’s team were not retained by Higgins, others from her administration were rehired, Fulford said.
Jackie Johnson was appointed to her first term as DA in 2010, replacing Stephen Kelley, who moved on to become the circuit’s fifth Superior Court judge. Prior to that, Kelley had served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA since 1996.
In 2012, Jackie Johnson defeated challenger Johnathan Miller in a Republican runoff. Johnson was unopposed in 2016.
Higgins garnered more than 8,000 signatures in qualifying as an independent to run against Jackie Johnson in 2020 and defeated her in a hotly contested campaign in November.
In his more than 40 years with the DA’s office, John Johnson (not related to Jackie Johnson) served in many capacities, including head of the Wayne County office and as chief assistant DA. He was once recognized as the best assistant DA in the state based on his convictions and his zeal as a prosecutor.
However, his time at the DA was not without controversy.
Johnson led the prosecution that saw suspect Dennis Perry spend 20 years behind bars for the shooting deaths of a couple at the Rising Daughter Baptist Church in Camden County. It was later revealed that a star witness against Perry stood to receive a $12,000 reward for her testimony. The prosecution failed to share that information with the defense.
Recent DNA evidence has strongly linked another man to the murder.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reopened its investigation last year, focusing this time on another suspect.
Johnson fought to keep Perry in prison, noting he had waived his right to appeal during the first trial in exchange for avoiding the death penalty. Because of that agreement, Johnson argued he did not have the right to seek a new trial.
Judge Stephen Scarlett threw Perry’s conviction out last summer, setting him free.
As the presiding prosecutor at a bond hearing for unhinged Glynn County Police Lt. Corey Sasser in 2018, Johnson did not call what many felt was a crucial witness. Sasser had been arrested twice in a week’s time in May 2018. Sasser was arrested on a domestic charge for confronting his estranged wife; then he was charged with aggravated assault after kicking fellow officers during an armed standoff days later.
Johnson said he did not call former Glynn County officer Joseph Hyer to testify at Sasser’s bond hearing because he did not see him. Hyer has told media outlets that he had planned to testify on the danger Sasser presented if released on bond. Hyer said he talked to Johnson moments before the start of the bond hearing.
Despite bond conditions that greatly restricted his mobility in Glynn County, Sasser returned and shot to death his wife and her friend in McIntosh County. He then led county police on a slow speed chase to his home in western Glynn County, where he turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.
The Brunswick Judicial Circuit encompasses the courthouses in Glynn, Camden, Jeff Davis, Appling and Wayne Counties.