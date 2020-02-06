You could say that Issac and Dora Peckham were the keepers of a lighthouse divided.
There was Issac, the St. Simons Island Lighthouse’s light keeper and former Confederate cavalryman. And then there was his wife, assistant light keeper Dora, daughter of a sea captain whose derring do once led a Union vessel up the Brunswick River to capture prizes and prisoners.
Whatever their stand during the Civil War decades before, Issac and Dora Peckham were by all accounts a loving and beloved couple during their tenure at the St. Simons Lighthouse, from 1883-93. I have mentioned the couple in previous columns — Dora the markswoman who bagged heron on the wing for delicious pies, and Issac the green thumb gardner who grew the prized veggies. Then about a month ago, I cribbed the research of local historical sleuth Linda Olsen to offer a more in-depth look at this fascinating couple.
But Linda found so much more than I could fit into one column, including an intriguing side bar that is nothing if not emblematic of the enduring American spirit. It includes coincidence, fate, intrigue, danger and even a little subterfuge.
As noted earlier, Issac Lester Peckham was born in Connecticut in 1837, finding his way to Macon as a young carpenter. Wanderlust then led him to take up the saddle, riding with the Florida Mounted Volunteers during the Second Seminole Indian War in 1856. He had made Brunswick his home by the time of the 1861 outbreak of the Civil War, which found him back in the saddle again, riding for the Confederacy’s 4th Georgia Cavalry.
Now let us jump into brand new territory. John Baptiste Lasserre was a French sea captain, born in 1809. After three trips across the Atlantic, John had settled in St. Augustine with his first wife Carletta. They had a daughter, Mary, before Carletta died in 1839.
With his second wife, Margarita, John would father eight children who survived to adulthood. Mariana Isadora Lasserre was born in 1846 in Georgia. They were perhaps living on Jekyll Island by then. John Lasserre was friends with John Couper DuBignon, the Jekyll Island planter and the son of a son of a French sea captain.
Dora’s younger sister Selina, who lived to be 99 years old, reminisced in writing that, “Mr DuBignon advised father to build a home on Jekyll Island. DuBignon gave him land to build on.”
U.S. Census Records show the Lasserres living near the DuBignons in 1850 and 1860. Furthermore, Linda found an old Brunswick News item from 1917 that John Lasserre had built a square rigged schooner for DuBignon back in the 1854.
Remember Mary? Dora’s older stepsister? She married a guy named Joseph Dangaix in 1856. They settled in Brunswick, owned a grocery store and had two kids. Like his stepdad, Dangaix was a Frenchman by birth. Both became U.S. citizens in 1840s.
They were just happy to be enjoying the liberties of living in these United States. Then everything began to fracture. All things being equal, neither John Lasserre nor his stepson had any interest of siding with the South in the so-called Civil War.
Yet here they were in south Georgia when Union naval ships began blockading Coastal Georgia in the fall of 1861. By then, the captain, teenaged Dora and the rest of the Lasserre family had joined the exodus from Jekyll Island. They likely moved in with Mary and Dangaix in Brunswick.
Still later, in a roundabout way, both families wound up on an abandoned farm on the Satilla River. Dora and the women took a long-way-around trip by land, but records indicate Lasserre slipped past Union gunboats to reach the farm. It was there Dangaix’s Union sentiments started making life difficult for the family, according records of the federal Southern Claims Commission.
“In the spring of 1862, Confederate soldiers insulted my wife, knocked me down and threatened to shoot me,” he later testified to the commission, established to restore property the U.S. Army confiscated from pro-union Southerners. According to Linda’s research, those Confederate soldiers likely belonged to a Col. Styles’ Company B. By then that was Peckham’s outfit, although it is not likely he was at the farm that night.
The next year finds the clan living on Cabbage Bluff, about 20 miles upriver from Brunswick. Things were getting dicier still.
That is when Lasserre started building a 75-foot sloop he would christen the Buffalo. He also made contact with Capt. W.T. Gillespie of the U.S. Braziliera, which was blockading Brunswick. He planned to smuggle his family out of Brunswick and into Union hands. On Oct. 16 of 1863, he took an oath of allegiance onboard the Braziliera during one of several trips out.
However well Lasserre may have hid his journeys, that oath he took did not stay a secret for long. Unmasked, so to speak, he was forced to remain aboard the Braziliera. So Dangaix took over. He could not sail and the sloop’s construction was unfinished besides.
No problem. All Dangaix had to do was pose convincingly enough as a budding blockade runner. Somehow, his ruse produced a finished boat, a man to captain it and 20 bales of cotton to smuggle through the blockade. But the new captain got wise, at one point threatening to burn the boat. Next thing you know the sloop is under Confederate guard.
Dangaix is now back in dire straits, sure to get drafted during an expanded Confederate conscription act set to take effect that February of 1864. So Lasserre took over again.
On the night of Feb. 1, Lasserre piloted Capt. Gillespie and a Union boat up the river to Cabbage Bluff. From there, Daingaix led the troops to the sloop, even pointing out the rebel pickets guarding it. Nobody saw that coming.
The family escaped. Capt. Gillespie returned to the Braziliera with Lasserre’s sloop, its 20 bales of cotton and seven rebel prisoners. Lasserre waived in writing any claim to the cotton, signing it over to Gillespie.
The war went on raging for more than a year. The family went to Union-occupied Port Royal, S.C. Mary and Joseph Dangaix went to Philadelphia. Dora stayed with her father, who did some piloting around Hilton Head.
Time passed, wounds healed. Some folks forgot, or at least forgave each other.
After the war, Issac Peckham took to farming on Little Cumberland Island. His made fast friends with his neighbor, Joseph Lasserre, the older and adored brother of Dora. Dora and Issac got married Aug. 27, 1877.
Who knows if they ever talked about those tense times back during the war years, when the two stood on opposite sides of the same south Georgia soil. What we do know is that Dora outlived her beloved husband. Records indicate she collected her Confederate Widow’s pension well into the 20th century.