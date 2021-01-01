Driver inattention very nearly compounded an ongoing roadway tragedy with more catastrophe in the predawn hours of Christmas morning on Interstate 95.
A 64-year-old South Florida man allegedly had his eyes on the wreckage of a previous fatal crash around 5 a.m. when he smacked into a Glynn County Police patrol car, which had its rooftop emergency lights flashing, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The earlier crash resulted in the death of one man and the arrest of another on charges of DUI and vehicular homicide.
Fortunately, county police officer Chad Henley was outside the vehicle, tending to the crash scene at the time of the collision.
“It could have been even worse,” said Rickey Evans, the county’s assistant police chief. “Thank God he wasn’t in the car.”
The Broward County, Fla., man and his two passengers were not seriously injured, Evans said. State troopers cited the man for failing to move over when approaching a stationary moving vehicle, the report indicated. The woman and child riding with him were transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital with minor injuries, the state patrol report indicates.
Troopers say William Wayne Graham was driving his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado north when the pickup struck the passenger side bumper of the patrol car, which was parked in the inside northbound lane to warn oncoming drivers of crash debris. A photo of the crunched-up patrol car was posted to the Glynn County Police Department Facebook page on Tuesday.
The photo was accompanied by Georgia’s Mover Over Law and this simple message: “Thankfully, the officer and citizens involved are safe. Please move over!”
Police want to remind motorists in the Golden Isles that the law applies to all roadways. Drivers approaching a stationary law enforcement vehicle must move over one lane if at all possible. If it is not possible, motorists are required to slow down below the posted speed limit and be prepared to stop if necessary.
The law applies to all official emergency vehicles as well as tow trucks and other recovery vehicles.
Violating the law could result in a fine of up to $500.
Evans said the Dec. 25 crash on I-95 emphasizes the need to observe this common sense law. Enough local motorists ignore or are unaware of the law that it warrants a reminder, he said.
“People just don’t take heed to it,” Evans said. “If you are driving in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, move over one lane when you see visible emergency vehicles and utility vehicles that are stopped up ahead.”
Henley’s patrol vehicle was actually parked in the inside northbound lane during the mishap.
Half an hour earlier, state troopers say a southbound driver had crashed into the back of another vehicle, which flipped and ejected 45-year-old William Snyder. The 45-year-old Virginia man died at the scene.
Brandon Eugene Mack, 33, of Ellenwood, remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged by state troopers with first degree vehicular homicide, DUI and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.
It was one of 20 car crash deaths statewide on Georgia roadways between Christmas Eve and Dec. 27, according to the state patrol. Law enforcement officers across the state arrested 173 people for DUI during that time and issued 4,437 tickets for speeding and 344 tickets for distracted driving, according to the state patrol.
The county patrol vehicle was stopped to warn oncoming drivers that the inside and middle northbound lanes of I-95 were blocked by debris from the previous crash. The state patrol report said the driver “was looking at the car flipped over in the median before he realized the patrol vehicle was in the left lane of travel ... “
For the good of all involved, Evans said, move over or slow down when you see flashing lights up ahead.
“It’s for the safety of the officers, but also for the safety of the motorists,” Evans said.