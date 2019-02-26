David Richardson has always been physically active. The Dahlonega native played baseball at Georgia Southern University and continues to remain active today.
As director and physical therapist at Advance Rehabilitation on St. Simons Island and in Brunswick, he shares his passion for fitness with his patients. It’s about motivating through connections with each person who walks through the doors of the clinic.
Whether it’s helping an athlete recover from an injury or helping a senior citizen regain the ability to enjoy favorite hobbies, Richardson focuses on creating individualized programs for each patient.
But that is not the only thing the clinic offers. Recently, it has launched a new program that focuses on offering professional, customized fitness regimes through a new initiative called Get Glynn Fit.
“Get Glynn Fit is a five-week program that is designed by a physical therapist at Advance Rehab with the intention to educate about and implement functional exercise into daily lives,” Richardson said.
“After an initial consultation and baseline measurements, a program is designed to address the elements of mobility, strength and endurance that will be carried out under the supervision and guidance of a therapist in the clinic with the goal of transitioning to an independent program at the conclusion of the five weeks.”
Get Glynn Fit is open to all, but there are groups who will specifically benefit from the program. Those are people with osteoarthritis, diabetes and those battling obesity. People who have been recently hospitalized and who are a fall risk are also ideal candidates.
“Our target population are those people that are interested in getting an exercise program started, but need some guidance and direction on where to begin. We want to help anyone that desires to create healthy physical habits and kick-start a healthy lifestyle, regardless of age,” Richardson said. “We also feel this could assist physicians and other health care providers by giving their patients something tangible to pursue in regards to exercising.”
Each week, the therapists will target areas to promote overall health and well-being. The first week will be an evaluation and introduction to functional movement and conditioning. The second through the fourth weeks will focus on functional fitness with an emphasis on mobility, strengthening and endurance training. The final week will be an evaluation of progress and phasing into an independent program.
The structure of the weekly sessions will help prepare participants to continue on once it is completed. Richardson says it aids those who, like so many, want to go on to live a healthier life but who may not know where to start.
“I think most people want to feel better and be healthy, but I think the biggest issue is people don’t really understand how to get there,” he said.
“For instance, when your doctor says to eat better and exercise more, most people realize that but they just don’t know how to get started. I don’t necessarily think it is a lack of motivation as much as it is a lack of knowledge. This is where physical therapists can step up and provide guidance for those who need it. There is no one better to help in this matter.”
The program will be offered at both the Brunswick and St. Simons Island locations, providing a convenient access to wellness. While Get Glynn Fit offers an avenue to improving health in the short term, Richardson says it can also prevent future problems.
“As modern medicine moves more towards preventative care, insurance companies are seeing more value in being proactive, therefore Get Glynn Fit may be covered by insurance. Ask your health care provider if this program would be right for you, Medicare beneficiaries will need a prescription,” he said.
“Not only is this program designed to get people exercising with more purpose and intention, as physical therapists we can address any pain along the way with manual therapy and modalities when appropriate.”
All in all, the Advance Rehabilitation team thrives on helping patients live their best lives. Whether it’s through physical therapy treatment or the Get Glynn Fit program, the therapists there are able to chart an individualized course to brighter days.
“We know how important it is to be physically active, but the truth is there are a lot of people that are intimidated and overwhelmed by the thought of beginning an exercise program. The thought of walking into a gym or exercise class with little to no experience is daunting,” Richardson said.
“Get Glynn Fit will give people the knowledge and confidence to begin and continue an exercise program through education and accountability. Becoming more physically active will lead to a better overall sense of well-being.”