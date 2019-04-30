When one is injured or recovering from surgery, compassionate care is key. It’s exactly what Buckley Byers Jr. found when he first stepped into Advance Rehabilitation on St. Simons Island.
There, he was greeted by a sea of smiling faces as the administrative staff welcomed him to the facility. It set a positive tone for the course of his treatment.
“It’s important to me because, they make everything so convenient and they are very easy to work with. I feel as if they add to the healing process of the patients and their caregivers,” Byers said.
But this opinion is not just limited to the island facility in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. It is equally true of the Brunswick site, 4204 Coral Park Dr, Brunswick.
Every day, patients walk away feeling physically and emotionally healthier. While the therapists are at the top of their game, the front desk’s administrative team is equally part of the equation.
It’s just something that comes naturally to them Kelsey Turner notes.
“The atmosphere is very welcoming and the guests bring such happiness to start the day. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted with a smile. I love interacting with them and joking around,” Turner, who works in Brunswick, said.
“This company truly cares about each and every person who comes through that door and makes sure they know that all the way until it’s time for them to leave.”
Kali Cryer agrees and says that the upbeat attitude coupled with a sense of understanding makes for the perfect approach. Instead of treating the patients like strangers, the staff makes a point to extend the same courtesy they would want their own family members to receive.
“You have to put yourself in the position of ... ‘what if that was your grandmother, or grandfather?’ how would you want the office staff to speak to them?,” Cryer said.
“We strive to represent the word empathy. We understand it takes a lot of strength to endure high amounts of pain and to tolerate it just to come into our facility. We also try to put ourselves into their shoes.”
Both staffs are committed to making each patient’s experience as pleasant as possible. The assistants’ ability to offer comfort to patients is critically important to the overall mission, notes David Richardson, Advance Rehab’s director and therapist.
That’s why Richardson and the rest of the therapists wanted to recognize them during April’s Administrative Professionals’ Day, which was held April 24.
“Our front office associates are the ‘directors of first impressions.’ They are the initial point of contact for most of our patients therefore, they are responsible for setting the tone for the patient’s experience with us,” Richardson said.
“In addition to excellent customer service, they are responsible for managing very busy patient and therapists schedules, remembering endless insurance policies and a wide variety of other tasks performed behind the scenes that are critical to the clinic from a business perspective.”
Each day, they fill the hours with these tasks — scheduling, arranging appointments, sending out medical records, as well as greeting patients.
Lindsey Cravey, of the Brunswick office says, the staff depends on one another to make it through the day effectively and efficiently.
“We are a team. We can’t do our jobs without each other so it’s very important that we communicate with one another to make sure we are all on the same page,” Cravey said.
“We keep everything flowing. We have to make sure the schedule is done correctly to make the therapists day run smoothly. There is no way one person can do everything.”
Haley Collett of the St. Simons clinic feels that it is this sense of cooperation that allows Advance Rehab to provide the best possible care for patients.
“We are part of a high performance team that works well together and wants to win together,” Collett said.
“We are working for a boss who cares about us and challenges us to be our best, who lets us know how much our efforts and contributions are appreciated.”
It seems the popular adage, “team work makes the dream work,” is true. That mentality is front and center at both Advance Rehabilitation clinics. But even more than being co-workers that value cohesiveness, there is a genuine respect between the employees.
“We resemble a very large dysfunctional family, but it works for us,” Salina Guzman of the St. Simons office said with a laugh.
“Communication is the key component. It’s very important for the clinical staff and office staff to remain on the same page.”
Even so, their day to day office work pales in comparison to the interactions with the patients. That is the duty the assistants value most and one they truly enjoy.
“We all would agree that (office work) is a small part of our job duties,” Tracie Aspinwall of the St. Simons clinic said.
Tuner seconds that, noting that the patients are always their top priority.
“A lot of patients are hurting and confused and just don’t understand what’s wrong or if this will even help them. When you answer questions and concerns with a smile, it really changes their whole demeanor and that’s a good feeling,” Turner said.
“We might be the only smiling faces they encounter all day,” Rekina Mason added.