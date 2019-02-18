Moving into assisted living can be a big adjustment for anyone who has lived on their own for so long. But a variety of reasons can facilitate the need to move into a place like Addington Place of Brunswick, an assisted living and memory care community located at 890 Scranton Road in Brunswick.
“The biggest adjustment is the loss of independence,” said April Parker, Addington Place’s Assistant Executive Director. “A lot of times socialization is lost from being at home alone for so long.”
Addington Place, managed by Oaks Senior Living out of Alpharetta, is family owned and operated. They believe in a person-centered lifestyle approach that empowers residents to make their own decisions.
“We have adopted the person centered lifestyle,” Parker said. “We get to know them, their needs and empower them to become independent and make personal choices that will enable them to have the best care. They make the decisions in their care. It’s not us dictating to them when we do this and when we do that. It’s finding out more about each resident and educating ourselves about them from a social, recreational and spiritual aspect.”
To that end, Addington Place uses the Eden Alternative to help enrich the lives of residents.
“It has 10 principles that we teach and train our staff from the top to the bottom,” Parker said. “The first principle is there are three plagues that happen in an elderly person’s life — loneliness, helplessness and boredom. Those are the things we are trying to combat through the Eden alternative.”
That element of community extends out of Addington Place. Residents dine together and go on outings together as part of Addington Place. Recently, residents took a trip to the opera.
“We encourage residents to attend outings and events,” Parker said. “I feel the Brunswick community honors their elders and realize that they have lived and seen much more than all of us have. They have a lot of wisdom to bring to the table. Knowing the story of each person and honoring how much they’ve done in their lifetime is what Addington Place of Brunswick is all about.”
The staff at Addington Place also helps make the environment stand out. Parker said the staff takes a team approach that allows them to cater to the residents’ needs.
“Each person has their place, but when each person does their particular function, things always works well,” Parker said. “We are staffed 24/7 with certified nursing assistants as we provide around the clock supervision and care. Our Wellness Director, who is a licensed nurse oversees it all. We also have a Lifestyle Director who keeps the residents active and engaged. And a full team of managers to ensure this community is safe and our residents are happy.
While the staff at Addington Place is thoroughly knowledgeable in their fields, Parker said they also have that personal touch that helps them relate to the residents. “You have to empathize with every aspect of what they’re going through.”
Addington Place also has a memory care unit called Horizons, which cares for people suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.
“They may not remember the here and the now, but everything in the past is right there in front of them,” said Parker on Alzheimer’s residents. “They can sit and tell you a lot of their stories and what they’ve experienced, which is really fascinating.”
If you would like to set up a tour of Addington Place or have questions, call 912-265-0225. There is also a digital brochure that Addington Place can send out. Information is also available online at www.oaksseniorliving.com/addington-place-of-brunswick/ and on Facebook.