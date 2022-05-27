Where do you plan to go after this? If you’re going to college/trade school, what do you plan to study?
I’m going to Norhtwestern University to study biomedical engineering.
What advice do you have for the underclassmen you’re leaving behind?
Effort and passion are the most important things for personal success and for college acceptances.
What was the hardest challenge you faced in your educational career so far?
On the topic of college acceptances this year was pretty rough because I had to accept that even if I did everything I could to earn a spot at a college they could just deny me. It was frustrating realizing I had no real control over my future.
How do you hope to make your mark on the world after leaving high school?
That is a very high expectation, and I’m not sure if I’m ready to define it for myself yet.