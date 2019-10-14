The following students received degrees from Kennesaw State University in July. Local graduates include Shenice Johnson and Rosco Peters, both of Brunswick.
• • •
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the University’s president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the 2019 summer semester.
To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local students included were Carol Fendig of St. Simons Island; Jayde Fulkerson and Chanelle Johnson, both of St. Marys; Faviola Guzman of Kingsland; and Aneisha Grayson of Woodbine
• • •
Kennesaw State University recently released the names of students named to the Summer 2019 dean’s list. Students enrolled at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Local honorees included Jillian White of St. Simons Island; John Silva of Brunswick; and Kirby Reynolds of Kingsland.
• • •
Valdosta State University recently announced its graduates for the summer class of 2019. Local graduates were Richard Baker of Brunswick earned the bachelor of arts in political science; Erin Boone of Brunswick earned a bachelor’s of business administration in management; Jodie Boone of Darien earned a master’s of education in middle grades education math and science; Ashley Galloway of Brunswick earned a master’s of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching; Andrew Gross of Kingsland earned a bachelor’s of science in nursing; Marsha Johnson of Brunswick earned a bachelor of science in organizational leadership; Aaron Lang of Kingsland earned a bachelor’s of business administration in management; Nicole Mahony of Brunswick earned an education specialist in teacher leadership degree; Kacie Moore of Kingsland earned an associate of arts; Shannon Swenson of St. Marys earned an associate of arts; and Spencer Walker of Kingsland earned a bachelor’s of business administration in marketing.
• • •
Valdosta State University recently announced its summer 2019 dean’s list. Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher are recognized by being placed on the dean’s list.
Local students who made the list include Joshua Galloway and Mary-Elizabeth Naylor, both of St. Marys; Andrew Gross of Kingsland; and Bailey Herrin of Nahunta.