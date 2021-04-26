Jonathan Furlow and Killian McClain, both of St. Marys, recently joined the third annual Piedmont University Symposium. The event embodies the Piedmont Promise “practical” pillar by providing research opportunities for students. Students presented their research on a variety of topics to faculty and their peers. Piedmont University is located in Athens.

Grace Cart of St Simons Island was named to the Dean’s List at Furman University for the 2020 fall semester. Furman’s Dean’s List is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Cart’s parents are Ella Cart and Ben Cart.

Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,700 students in Greenville, S.C.

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate the dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate this dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.