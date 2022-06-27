Kennesaw State University recently announced students named to its President’s List. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Local students honored include:
From Brunswick — Sophie Gordon, majoring in theatre and performance studies; Cierra Pfaff, majoring in nursing; Shelby Bennett, majoring in elementary education; and Carson Shattuck, majoring in software engineering;
From St. Simons Island — Andrew Karsten, majoring in mathematics and Abbey Henderson, majoring in construction management
From Kingsland — Ronan Sweeney, majoring in marketing; Riley Bennett, majoring in chemistry; Kelsey Hogan, majoring in interactive DesignCat; Cat Adams, majoring in digital animation; Sean Schoenherr, majoring in mechanical engineering tech; and Sam Muldoon, majoring in exercise science
From St. Marys — Cade Loden, majoring in health and physical education; Alexandria Black, majoring in elementary education; Sadie Dixon, majoring in English; and Sean Just, majoring in computer science
From Waverly — Kyle Stormer, majoring in international affairs and Lewis Cuello, majoring in economics-interest
• • •
Kennesaw State University recently recognized students named to its Dean’s List. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn Dean’s List honors. Local students honored include:
From Brunswick — Kevin Galdamez, majoring in computer science; Alisia Taylor, majoring in media and entertainment-interest; Jack Breslin, majoring in criminal justice; Parker Brooks, majoring in industrial engineering tech; Katie Massey, majoring in architecture; Connor Bell, majoring in computer science; Eliza Speight, majoring in English; and Ellia Kelso, majoring in biochemistry
From St. Simons Island — Breezy Lachance, majoring in marketing; Anthony Walker, majoring in integrated health science; and Rachel Johnson, majoring in nursing-interest
From St. Marys — Alyssa Turner, majoring in public relations; Walter Wright, majoring in construction management; Riley Ransom, majoring in architecture; Chanfar Ha, majoring in computer engineering; Brandon Tighe, majoring in computer science; Aubrey Millan, majoring in psychology;
From Kingsland — Amanda Heitman, majoring in Geography and Kaylee Hogan, majoring in accounting
From Woodbine — Liam Kilner, majoring in management-interest and Aaliyah Gibbs-Charles, majoring in criminal justice
• • •
Sophia Rodriguez, a native of St. Simons Island, was recently initiated into the University of Georgia Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 320 new initiates from 15 universities during May 2022.
• • •
George Fox University announced its dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. Luke Watson of Brunswick was among those who earned dean’s list recognition.
• • •
Georgia Tech announced its graduates for spring 2022
From St. Simons Island- Zachary Brumbach, bachelor of science in electrical engineering with high honors; Catherine Gardere, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering; Benjamin McKenzie, Bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering
From Brunswick- Sarah Higgins, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Matthew Merck, bachelor of science in computer science with highest honors; Thinh Pham, bachelor of science in computer science with highest honors
From Kingsland- Caroline Brewer, bachelor of science in public policy with highest honors; Morgen Fish, bachelor of science in chemistry with Highest honors; Thao Tran, Bachelor of science in computer science with highest honors
From Saint Marys- Olivia Irvin, bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering with highest honors; Katsiaryna Kantarovich, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering with highest honors
From Woodbine- Steban Sainz, master of business administration — global business
• • •
University of Maryland Global Campus announced its spring 2022 graduating class. The local UMGC students graduated.
Daniel Steven Lewis Trommler of Kingsland, Associate of Arts; Matthew D. Tietsort of Kingsland, bachelor of science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Elizabeth May of Brunswick, bachelor of science in marketing