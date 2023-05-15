The University of Georgia recently recognized more than 7,000 graduates from the class of 2023 at a commencement ceremony.
Local graduates included:
From Brunswick: Dolton Romaine Collins of Brunswick, a AB sociology and BS psychology; Makaela Celeste Everett, BS chemistry; Edith Georgeann Ford, PHARMD pharmacy; Caroline Madison High, MACC accounting; Breeanna Emiko Lawver, MED special education; Gabriella Rose Kummer, a BS psychology; Nicole Ann Norvell, AB Journalism; Basil Rose Terhune, AB journalism and BSFR fisheries and wildlife; Stephen Thomas Thompson, BBA management information systems; Imir Rashaud Robinson, BSA horticulture; Yanin Yassiel Reinholz; BS biology; and Taylor Macy Zachry, BS biology and BS psychology.
From St. Simons Island: Olivia Grace Adams, JD law; Elizabeth Anne Bonds, MED communication sciences and disorder; Graham Thomas Beveridge, BFA art; Rachel Nicole Carlson, BS biology; Baker Renee Carter, BSHP health promotion; Anna Elizabeth Carroll, BBA marketing; Kathleen Steele Chitty, BSFCS in human development and family sciences; Peyton Kay Davidek, BSED communication sciences and disorders; Isabela Victoria Doulatshahi, AB art history; Alexander Felipe Gonzalez, BBA management; Nicolas Alberto Gonzalez, BBA finance; Curry Catherine Hartman, BBA finance; Therese Naumann Hearons, BSED communication sciences and disorders; Cooper Hamilton Kellis; BBA economics; Russell Parker Jacobs, BBA risk management and insurance; Lucy Virginia Johnson, BBA management information systems; Laura Anne Lewis, BBA marketing; Aiden Turner Lokey, BBA risk management and insurance; Jonathan Michael McKinnon, BBA real estate; James Gowen McQuigg, BSFR forestry; Ansley Catherine McNeese, BMUS music education; Zoe Danielle Pavone, BSHP health promotion; Elizabeth Carolyn Price, BFA art; Kaci Rose Sharpe, MA political science and international affairs; Ryan S Steilen, MACC accounting; Thomas Bennett Stroud, BBA real estate; Christian Michael Sullivan, JD law; Britton Philip Sullivan, AB English and AB Spanish; Jacob Middleton Vrolijk, MBA business administration; and Kendal Carter Wood, BBA management information systems.
From Kingsland: Cassidy Paige Bigham, AB international affairs and AB political science; Michelle Renee Bentivegna, Ph.D, epidemiology; Peyton Sueanne Clark, BSED elementary education; Dalton Warren Drury, BBA finance; Johnathan Tyrell Jones, MSW social work; Julia Marie Ryan, BMUS music education; Bryce Ryan Sawyer, BS biochem and molecular biology; Tyler Price Talbert, BBA management information systems; Leanna Ja’nae Baker Williams, PHARMD pharmacy; Marsha Catherine Woods, AB political science.
From St. Marys: Madison Raine Dewar, BSED exercise and sport science; Leilani Dionglay Turner, MED special education; and Joshua Dalton White, BBA management.
From Nahunta: Grant Gaines Bennett, BSA avian biology; Lariscy Lee Brooks, BSFCS in human development and family sciences; Nicolas Samuel Horne, AB entertainment and media studies; and Jacob Ellis Thrift, BSED exercise and sport science.
From Hoboken: Kade Logan Chapman, AB geography and BS geography; and Autumn Danni Patten, AB criminal justice.
From Hortense: Jacob Eugene Rowell, MS kinesiology and Ari Elle Strickland of Hortense, MSW social work.
From Townsend: Amanda Lee Matheson of Townsend, MAT special education.
From Waverly: Matthew C. Braddy, BS psychology and Joseph Cook Stewart, BSA agribusiness.
From Waynesville: Conner W Sweat, BSBE biological engineering.
From Woodbine: Bayleigh Ann Dixon, BS psychology and Faith Eliana Price, AB political science.