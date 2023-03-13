The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., announced the following local students were named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll:
Emily Prater of St. Simons Island and Abigail Tucker of Townsend.
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
• • •
The University of Mississippi announced the following local students were named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll:
Stewart Gash and Jamilee Turner, both of St. Simons Island.
The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.