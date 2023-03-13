The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., announced the following local students were named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll:

Emily Prater of St. Simons Island and Abigail Tucker of Townsend.

The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

• • •

The University of Mississippi announced the following local students were named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll:

Stewart Gash and Jamilee Turner, both of St. Simons Island.

The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

More from this section

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.