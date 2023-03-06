Carter Lynn Jules of St. Simons Island was recently named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Northeastern University in Boston.
• • •
The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., recently announced that the following local students were named to the fall Dean’s Honor Roll. Locals honored include Emily Prater of St. Simons Island and Abigail Tucker of Townsend.
• • •
The University of Mississippi in Oxford recently announced that the following local students were named to the fall Chancellor’s Honor Roll.
Local honorees include Jamilee Turner and Stewart Gash, both of St. Simons Island.
The list is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
• • •
The University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) recently released names of students who made the Dean’s List for the fall semester.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Local honorees included Rosa Avila and Jessica Kruse, both of St. Marys, Johna Joseph of Kingsland and Christopher Terrazzano of Kingsland.
• • •
Dalvin Ross of Townsend was one of four Kennesaw State University students who presented their research recently at Posters at the Georgia State Capitol.
Ross was among the 40 undergraduate students across the state selected for the presentation.