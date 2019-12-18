Children wait in line to receive a gift from Santa on Wednesday during a visit from St. Nick at Glynn County Head Start. Santa made his 41st visit to the school, visiting with the children before passing out 297 gifts and candy canes. The toys were provided by the Marine Corps League Glynco detachment #716, and were donated by the Toys For Tots program from the Jacksonville Marine Reserve ‘Iron Gators’, Staff Sgt. Justin Cabrera in charge. Staff from Walgreens also assisted in the toy distribution.