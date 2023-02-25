From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
With the state of the world and the decline in society, I’m ready for this life to be over and wish Heaven would come down and take me away. I’m told this is selfish and unchristian. What can be bad about wanting to go to Heaven?
– H.B.
Dear H.B.: Contrary to what the world tells us, life is not all about us; it’s about learning to get along with others. Most of all, life is about our decision concerning the Lord Jesus Christ. A true Christian spirit desires to spend eternity with God in Heaven, but until He calls us home, He wants us to serve Him here and tell as many people about Him as possible so that they, too, can look forward to Heaven and the glory of God Himself.
At the same time, we mustn’t shirk our responsibilities in this life. God intends for us to live full lives, to take care of ourselves and our families, and be responsible. But it also pleases God that His children would long for His heavenly home that He is preparing for us; not as a place of escape, but as a place where we will enjoy His presence forever.
Heaven will be a place in which its citizens will be freed from the fears, insecurities and disappointments that plague us in the present life. We will be free from financial pressures that burden us down here; free from the fear of personal harm. There will be no fear of personal failure. Our relationship with God will be intimate and direct.
There is a song that says, “But until then my heart will go on singing, until then with joy I’ll carry on, until the day my eyes behold that city, until the day God calls me home.”