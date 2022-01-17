A large crowd lined the sidewalks of Gloucester Street on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Brunswick. The parade included the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy bands marching together. Local government leaders also participated in the event, including new Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson, below left. Johnson’s father, Larry Johnson, and other community leaders such as Calvin Waye were among the first in Brunswick to recognize Dr. King’s birthday, Cosby Johnson told The News last week. Check out thebrunswicknews.com for a complete gallery of the parade. Kingsland honors Martin Luther King Jr., 3A

Police seek two in fatal bar shootout

Brunswick police are seeking two men in connection with a shootout that occurred after midnight Saturday at the Bamboo Lounge, 2717 U.S. 17, that left one man dead and five others injured.

MLK Breakfast kicks off weekend of events

As the community embarks on events this weekend celebrating the work of Martin Luther King Jr., a group that met Friday spent time reflecting on the challenges the community has most recently faced.