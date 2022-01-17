A large crowd lined the sidewalks of Gloucester Street on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Brunswick. The parade included the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy bands marching together. Local government leaders also participated in the event, including new Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson, below left. Johnson’s father, Larry Johnson, and other community leaders such as Calvin Waye were among the first in Brunswick to recognize Dr. King’s birthday, Cosby Johnson told The News last week. Check out thebrunswicknews.com for a complete gallery of the parade. Kingsland honors Martin Luther King Jr., 3A
Brunswick police are seeking two men in connection with a shootout that occurred after midnight Saturday at the Bamboo Lounge, 2717 U.S. 17, that left one man dead and five others injured.
The rock painters on St. Simons Island are between a rock shortage and a hard place.
As the community embarks on events this weekend celebrating the work of Martin Luther King Jr., a group that met Friday spent time reflecting on the challenges the community has most recently faced.
A tollbooth on the F.J. Torras Causeway to St. Simons Island could be resurrected if Cap Fendig has his way.
Dottie Bromley has aimed for many years to bring more pet-friendly services to survivors of domestic violence who are fleeing abusive situations and seeking shelter at Amity House.
