The spirit of America was alive and well Saturday on St. Simons as the Patriots’ Day celebration took place at the Casino. The celebration honors not only the first battles of the American Revolution — Lexington and Concord — but also the the Frederica Naval Action, which happened three years to the day of the battles of Lexington and Concord. The ceremony included music, speeches by students dressed as Georgia patriots and a musket and cannon salute by the Elijah Clarke Militia and Brier Creek Militia that echoed around Neptune Park. After the ceremony, the Parade of Patriots took place in the Pier Village.
