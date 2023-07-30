Delta Flight 723 crashed 50 years ago into a concrete seawall as it descended in dense fog for landing at Boston Logan International Airport. The crash killed all but one of the 89 people aboard; the 89th, Air Force Sgt. Leopold Chouinard, 20, was badly burned and later died of complications.

A memorial luncheon Sunday featured the reading of the names of all the crash victims, along with music, poems and an opportunity for family members to speak, said Michelle Brennen, one of the event organizers and the daughter of crash victim Michael Longchamp. A memorial plaque dedicated at the event will be displayed in the Boston airport chapel.

More from this section

Cleanup continues at LCP site

Cleanup continues at LCP site

Come the end of October, there will be only one major cleanup left at LCP Chemicals Georgia, the sprawling former industrial site that an EPA official once termed the poster child of Superfund sites.

Road closure plans raise questions

Road closure plans raise questions

The proposed closure of U.S. 17 in north Camden County for three years to replace three bridges is raising concerns from residents living in the area.

Recommended for you