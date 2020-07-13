A 21-year-old Brunswick woman died Saturday at UF Health Jacksonville Hospital, six days after she was shot in the neck in the 2600 block of Ellis Street, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
Daquajia Vann had been in critical condition at the Jacksonville hospital since being flown there after suffering the gunshot wound late Monday night.
Police said Rashard Alford, 18, shot Vann in the neck at around 10 p.m. Police said Alford was fighting with his girlfriend when he shot Vann after she intervened in the fight on the girlfriend’s behalf.
Police issued a warrant for Alford’s arrest on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
However, police said Alford shot himself to death Tuesday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a motel near U.S. Highway 341 and Interstate 95. Brunswick and Glynn County police had Alford under surveillance at the motel and were moving in to arrest him when he shot himself.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating Alford’s death.