The 12th annual Keep Golden Isles Beautiful “Clean and Green” golf tournament is an event where participants have fun on the greens and help keep the Golden Isles “clean and green” at the same time. It will begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Brunswick Country Club followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The fee for the first 20 teams to register for the scramble are $100 per player ($400 for a four person team).
Hole sponsorships are $100 each.
Players will be two per cart with an option of two bags and driver on cart with alternating walker.
To sponsor a tournament hole or enter a team, contact the Keep Golden Isles Beautiful offices at info.kbgib@gmail.com or 912-279-1490.