Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 15 through March 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: C. Anthony Okeke

Buyer: Brett J. Hester

Price: $235,500

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Pamela Davis Weir, trustee

Buyer: Charles Q Wright IV

Price: $565,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf and Country Club

Seller: Jack William Bennett

Buyer: Cody J. Corwin

Price: $190,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Alberto Benitez

Buyer: Rosa L. Raygada

Price: $236,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Stanley B. Dalton

Buyer: Paul Matthey Balthrop

Price: $849,000

Location: East End

Seller: Nancy Carter Bland

Buyer: VCS Properties LLC

Price: $875,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: David Butler

Price: $65,000

Location: Lakeside at Longwood

Seller: Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Margie N. Sockton SEP IRA No. 8165

Buyer: Gary J. Young, trustee

Price: $325,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Thurman Ross III

Buyer: 101 Hampton Point LLC

Price: $2.38 million

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Queens Inn LLC

Buyer: Brannon E. Fitch

Price: $522,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: U.S. Bank National Association, trustee

Buyer: Jared Boyd

Price: $15,000

Location: Valeria North

Seller: SSREI LLC

Buyer: Rookery Bend LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: John A. Windolf

Price: $725.000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC

Buyer: SRE Consulting LLC

Price: $1.4 million

Location: Viewpoint

Seller: Sally K. Rose

Buyer: Katherine Shunk

Price: $117,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Lindsay Hodges Bell

Buyer: Hunter Lloyd Evors

Price: $235,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Joanne B. Weeks

Buyer: Ashley Brooke Rowland Cosby

Price: $335,000

Location: Musgrove Place

Seller: Casey Phillips, trustee

Buyer: Forge Trust C.

Price: $67,000

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Gene Spaulding

Buyer: Benjamin F. Grantham Jr.

Price: $90,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Yacht Club

Price: $1.133 million

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: KM Holdings LLC

Buyer: Ufuk Noah Gumustekin

Price: $203,000

Location: Fairway Gardens

Seller: Henry Vassa Cate III

Buyer: Guy K. Spicer

Price: $850,000

Location: Coast Cottages

Seller: Henry Vassa Cate III

Buyer: Guy K. Spicer

Price: $850,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: William B. Pierce

Price: $831,000

Location: Couper Place

Seller: Joshua B. Teater

Buyer: Caroline N. Mayfield

Price: $980,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Campbell Construction LLC

Buyer: Anthony C. McCune

Price: $354,100

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Zania L. Laws

Buyer: Heather Lynn Pruitt

Price: $14,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Daniel Walton

Buyer: Everton Morris

Price: $324,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Mary L. Noone

Buyer: Anitra N. Grovner

Price: $162,000

Location: Grove at Pecan Point

Seller: Stephen A. Sperandeo

Buyer: Jessica Ellis

Price: $245,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Paul T. Kawas

Buyer: Lizabeth S. Zirkle, trustee

Price: $449,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Christopher T. Hill

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $13,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Whit E. Russell

Buyer: Palmetto Buildging Group LLC

Price: $650,000

Location: St. Simons Beach Lots

Seller: Kary J. Boyle

Buyer: Grant Ralph

Price: $214,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Steve A. Bethel

Buyer: Andrew V. Foray

Price: $263,000

Location: Palmettos

Seller: Edgar Johnson

Buyer: Harvey Holdings Group

Price: $75,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: Shelly R. Hall

Buyer: Robert L. Stalvey Jr.

Price: $309,900

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: David C. Hoover

Buyer: Josh Carr

Price: $20,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Brandon A. Spargins

Buyer: Eric E. Cody

Price: $357,500

Location: Carriage Gate

Seller: Keith A. Morgan

Buyer: Paul Mahrle

Price: $320,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: H&H Construction LLC

Buyer: H Star Investments LLC

Price: $55,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert J. Clasby

Buyer: Jim Holbook

Price: $225,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Billy R. Brooks

Buyer: Patrick Smith

Price: $265,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Julie Marie Casey

Buyer: Kevin Fahey

Price: $231,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: David W. Godwin

Buyer: Tony Pacheco

Price: $237,500

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Johnnie Webb

Buyer: Billy R. Brooks

Price: $205,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: PHH Mortgage Corp.

Buyer: Providence Assets LLC

Price: $148,100

Location: Wavely Pines

More from this section

+2
Myriad of preparations ongoing for Section 7 cut

Myriad of preparations ongoing for Section 7 cut

A big blue crane busied itself Tuesday with plucking vehicles from the sheared face of the shipwrecked Golden Ray’s rear, one of a myriad of ongoing preparations on the St. Simons Sound for the next big cut into the vessel.