Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 15 through March 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: C. Anthony Okeke
Buyer: Brett J. Hester
Price: $235,500
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Pamela Davis Weir, trustee
Buyer: Charles Q Wright IV
Price: $565,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf and Country Club
Seller: Jack William Bennett
Buyer: Cody J. Corwin
Price: $190,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Alberto Benitez
Buyer: Rosa L. Raygada
Price: $236,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Stanley B. Dalton
Buyer: Paul Matthey Balthrop
Price: $849,000
Location: East End
Seller: Nancy Carter Bland
Buyer: VCS Properties LLC
Price: $875,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: David Butler
Price: $65,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Margie N. Sockton SEP IRA No. 8165
Buyer: Gary J. Young, trustee
Price: $325,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Thurman Ross III
Buyer: 101 Hampton Point LLC
Price: $2.38 million
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Queens Inn LLC
Buyer: Brannon E. Fitch
Price: $522,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: U.S. Bank National Association, trustee
Buyer: Jared Boyd
Price: $15,000
Location: Valeria North
Seller: SSREI LLC
Buyer: Rookery Bend LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: John A. Windolf
Price: $725.000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC
Buyer: SRE Consulting LLC
Price: $1.4 million
Location: Viewpoint
Seller: Sally K. Rose
Buyer: Katherine Shunk
Price: $117,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Lindsay Hodges Bell
Buyer: Hunter Lloyd Evors
Price: $235,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Joanne B. Weeks
Buyer: Ashley Brooke Rowland Cosby
Price: $335,000
Location: Musgrove Place
Seller: Casey Phillips, trustee
Buyer: Forge Trust C.
Price: $67,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Gene Spaulding
Buyer: Benjamin F. Grantham Jr.
Price: $90,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Yacht Club
Price: $1.133 million
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: KM Holdings LLC
Buyer: Ufuk Noah Gumustekin
Price: $203,000
Location: Fairway Gardens
Seller: Henry Vassa Cate III
Buyer: Guy K. Spicer
Price: $850,000
Location: Coast Cottages
Seller: Henry Vassa Cate III
Buyer: Guy K. Spicer
Price: $850,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: William B. Pierce
Price: $831,000
Location: Couper Place
Seller: Joshua B. Teater
Buyer: Caroline N. Mayfield
Price: $980,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Campbell Construction LLC
Buyer: Anthony C. McCune
Price: $354,100
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Zania L. Laws
Buyer: Heather Lynn Pruitt
Price: $14,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Daniel Walton
Buyer: Everton Morris
Price: $324,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Mary L. Noone
Buyer: Anitra N. Grovner
Price: $162,000
Location: Grove at Pecan Point
Seller: Stephen A. Sperandeo
Buyer: Jessica Ellis
Price: $245,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Paul T. Kawas
Buyer: Lizabeth S. Zirkle, trustee
Price: $449,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Christopher T. Hill
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $13,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Whit E. Russell
Buyer: Palmetto Buildging Group LLC
Price: $650,000
Location: St. Simons Beach Lots
Seller: Kary J. Boyle
Buyer: Grant Ralph
Price: $214,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Steve A. Bethel
Buyer: Andrew V. Foray
Price: $263,000
Location: Palmettos
Seller: Edgar Johnson
Buyer: Harvey Holdings Group
Price: $75,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: Shelly R. Hall
Buyer: Robert L. Stalvey Jr.
Price: $309,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: David C. Hoover
Buyer: Josh Carr
Price: $20,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Brandon A. Spargins
Buyer: Eric E. Cody
Price: $357,500
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Keith A. Morgan
Buyer: Paul Mahrle
Price: $320,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: H&H Construction LLC
Buyer: H Star Investments LLC
Price: $55,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert J. Clasby
Buyer: Jim Holbook
Price: $225,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Billy R. Brooks
Buyer: Patrick Smith
Price: $265,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Julie Marie Casey
Buyer: Kevin Fahey
Price: $231,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: David W. Godwin
Buyer: Tony Pacheco
Price: $237,500
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Johnnie Webb
Buyer: Billy R. Brooks
Price: $205,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: PHH Mortgage Corp.
Buyer: Providence Assets LLC
Price: $148,100
Location: Wavely Pines